Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.28

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 145862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Stephens dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

