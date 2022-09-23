Banano (BAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,268.00

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Banano has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banano has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004139 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004769 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.