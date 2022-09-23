Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Banca Mediolanum from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.60 ($8.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

