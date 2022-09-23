Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . Approximately 296,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,281,171 shares.The stock last traded at $7.18 and had previously closed at $7.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). Barclays had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Barclays by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,948 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 611.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,678,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,726 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.