Barton Investment Management Has $23.60 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Barton Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the quarter. Air Lease makes up about 4.8% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned 0.64% of Air Lease worth $23,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE AL traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,947. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -64.35%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

