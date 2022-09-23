Barton Investment Management Increases Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.89.

GLBE traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 25,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,890. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $77.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

