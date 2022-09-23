Beam Trading Down 17.2% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $13.17 million and $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00293601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00109676 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00074144 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

