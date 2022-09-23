Berry Data Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $585,754.36 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $585,754.36 and approximately $29,577.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,505,018 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

