Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $452.50

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.50 ($5.47) and traded as low as GBX 420.50 ($5.08). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.14), with a volume of 5,594 shares traded.

Best of the Best Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 451.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 435.17.

Get Best of the Best alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best of the Best news, insider Ben Hughes purchased 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £23,828 ($28,791.69). In other Best of the Best news, insider Ben Hughes purchased 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £23,828 ($28,791.69). Also, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 1,689,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83), for a total value of £6,759,880 ($8,168,052.20).

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.