BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 143,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 359,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

BeyondSpring Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeyondSpring

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

