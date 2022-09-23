bitCNY Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was September 23rd, 2014. bitCNY’s total supply is 20,723,205 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitCNY’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

