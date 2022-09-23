BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.73

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

