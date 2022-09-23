BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.73

Shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
–
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.