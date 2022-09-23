BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$230.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Shares of IFCZF stock remained flat at $150.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $123.42 and a 1-year high of $157.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.54.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

