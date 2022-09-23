BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.56 and last traded at C$22.61. 4,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 47,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.70.

BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.70.

