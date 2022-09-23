Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $130,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,231,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 52,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,902. The stock has a market cap of $426.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.95. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 145.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

