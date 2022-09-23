BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $30.79

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.79, but opened at $29.15. BP shares last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 232,101 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.16.

BP Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.57%.

Institutional Trading of BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its position in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BP by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after purchasing an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in BP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 937,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

