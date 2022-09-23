Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,158 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,969. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

