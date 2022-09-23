Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth about $31,316,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,914,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.4% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 143,096 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,431,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,169,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of SDS traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,219,106. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.