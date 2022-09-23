BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

BRP Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.83. 6,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,492. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.