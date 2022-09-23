Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop accounts for approximately 5.2% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 1.77% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,978. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.