Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,590 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.81 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

