Burt W. Podbere Sells 11,590 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.81 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.