Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Trading Up 1.3%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.59 and last traded at $124.42. 2,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 806,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.07.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.