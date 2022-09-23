Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. 25,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 725,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CWH. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camping World by 114.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 972,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,301,000 after buying an additional 378,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 1,099.3% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 374,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

