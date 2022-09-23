Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.04. 25,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 725,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CWH. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World
In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Camping World
Camping World Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
Camping World Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.