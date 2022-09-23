Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.87. Cano Health shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 282,163 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CANO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.
Cano Health Stock Up 7.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 201,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.