Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.87. Cano Health shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 282,163 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CANO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Cano Health Stock Up 7.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 201,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

