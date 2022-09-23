Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,791,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after buying an additional 57,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,550,730. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.