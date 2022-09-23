Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Insider Activity

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.