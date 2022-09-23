Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

