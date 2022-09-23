Carnomaly (CARR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $651,900.00

Carnomaly (CARR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last week, Carnomaly has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Carnomaly has a market cap of $651,900.00 and approximately $11,361.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carnomaly coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Carnomaly Coin Profile

Carnomaly launched on August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 530,000,000 coins. The official website for Carnomaly is carnomaly.io. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carnomaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

