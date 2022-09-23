Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.12. 30,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,159,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

