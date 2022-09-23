Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.87

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.87 and last traded at $67.89, with a volume of 1679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Carter’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.99.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carter’s by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

