Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Catalent has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $142.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Catalent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Catalent by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,516,000 after purchasing an additional 49,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

