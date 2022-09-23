CBC.network (CBC) Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, CBC.network has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $91,460.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CBC.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.23 or 1.00013438 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00058110 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00068181 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001998 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00077042 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. Telegram | Medium | Reddit “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBC.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBC.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CBC.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

