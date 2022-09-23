CEEK VR Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $118.89 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,363.80 or 1.00063437 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007035 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004816 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00058007 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005954 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00068569 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001992 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00077248 BTC.
CEEK VR Profile
CEEK is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.
CEEK VR Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
