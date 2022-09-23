Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.66

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.66 and traded as low as $35.54. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 165,363 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

