Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CENTA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.51. 137,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.58. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $754,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 249,979 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

