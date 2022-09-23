Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director Purchases $69,700.00 in Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) Director Leo Price Blackford bought 2,000 shares of Central Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Central Securities Stock Performance

Shares of CET stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,247. Central Securities Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $45.14.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Central Securities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

