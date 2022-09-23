Ceres Price Tops $31.03 on Major Exchanges (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $753,998.60 and $6,702.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for approximately $31.03 or 0.00159605 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 24,300 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

