Choice Hotels International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 525,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,129. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $104.44 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.08.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.10.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

