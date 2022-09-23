Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Director Curtis Medeiros Sells 17,532 Shares

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Curtis Medeiros sold 17,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $22,265.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cingulate Stock Performance
Shares of Cingulate stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,567. Cingulate Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate
About Cingulate
Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cingulate (CING)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.