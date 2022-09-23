Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Director Curtis Medeiros Sells 17,532 Shares

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) Director Curtis Medeiros sold 17,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $22,265.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of Cingulate stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,567. Cingulate Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate

About Cingulate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cingulate by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,994 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

