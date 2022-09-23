Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 235,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,932,852. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $167.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

