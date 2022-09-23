Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Boosted by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of C stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,337,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

