CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Shares Down 45%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 45% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.28. 1,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 50,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

CLS Holdings USA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

