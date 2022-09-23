Comparing ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ICC and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $61.44 million 0.84 $4.14 million ($0.56) -28.12 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.17 -$8.51 million ($3.27) -0.54

This table compares ICC and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ICC has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. ICC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ICC and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC -2.71% -2.47% -0.88% FG Financial Group N/A -146.22% -36.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ICC has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICC beats FG Financial Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

