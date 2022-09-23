Convex Finance Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00025291 BTC on popular exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $458.05 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,776,344 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Convex Finance’s official website is www.convexfinance.com.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

