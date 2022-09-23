Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 572 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,273. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

