Courage Miller Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $251,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.02. 99,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,061. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.91.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

