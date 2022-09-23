Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after buying an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,259,000 after buying an additional 208,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,470,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.