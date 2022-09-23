Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $4.36 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after buying an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,259,000 after buying an additional 208,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,470,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $74.73.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
