Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after purchasing an additional 106,708 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,933 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 67,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $51.21.

