Courage Miller Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,491. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

