Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.90

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 198498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Covestro AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.